PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $171.13.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

