Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE ECL opened at $149.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.