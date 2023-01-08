Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,003 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

