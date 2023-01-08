Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

GTLS stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

