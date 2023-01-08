Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

