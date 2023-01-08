Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.07 and its 200 day moving average is $246.89. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

