Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.