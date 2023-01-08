First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,536,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.