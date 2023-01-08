Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 2,002 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Nucor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.