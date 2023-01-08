Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

