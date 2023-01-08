Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,568,080 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,080 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Kellogg worth $100,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

