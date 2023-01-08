Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 806,708 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,014,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 806,708 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.26% of Coeur Mining worth $88,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

