CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $41,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

