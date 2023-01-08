Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 85,224 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of FMC worth $56,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FMC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

