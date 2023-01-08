Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,214 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $49,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

