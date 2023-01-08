Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,896,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,176,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $68,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.