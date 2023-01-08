Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $52,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

