Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,007,637 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $75,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.