CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,214 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $49,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after buying an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.