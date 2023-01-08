Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $93.11 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,902,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.