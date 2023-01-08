New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,774,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,248,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.64% of New Gold worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the period. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.