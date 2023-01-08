Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 137,953 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Coterra Energy worth $69,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.