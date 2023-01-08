Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $88,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

