Cwm LLC Acquires 74,384 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 31,518.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,384 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 719,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

