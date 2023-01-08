Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

