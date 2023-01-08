Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

