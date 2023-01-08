Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 105,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

