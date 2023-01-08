Cadence Bank NA Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

