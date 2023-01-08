Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

