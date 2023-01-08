The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

