Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 449.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

NYSE:ADM opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

