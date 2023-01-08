WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,690 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 87.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

