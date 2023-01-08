Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.3 %

JCI opened at $67.15 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.