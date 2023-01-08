Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after buying an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

