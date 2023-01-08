Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

