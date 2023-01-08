Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $64.55 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

