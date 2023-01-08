Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Visa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

