Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 26,087 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $106,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

