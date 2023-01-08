Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exelon by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

