Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $27.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,069 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

