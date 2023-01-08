Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

