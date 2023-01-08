Strs Ohio Sells 3,491 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.3 %

JCI stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

