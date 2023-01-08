Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FedEx by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 328,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.92. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

