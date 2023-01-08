US Bancorp DE Sells 19,770 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $48,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

