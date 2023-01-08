Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

