US Bancorp DE Buys 250,565 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $65,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.