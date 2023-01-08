US Bancorp DE Has $46.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.