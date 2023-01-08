US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $49,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

