Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $20.33. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

