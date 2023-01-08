Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $226.37

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.37 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 226.72 ($2.73). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.72), with a volume of 157,032 shares trading hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £226.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,506.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.24.

Securities Trust of Scotland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.83%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

